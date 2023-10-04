Goodwill Houston 2023 Golf Classic

It's a golf tournament that helps change lives. The Annual Goodwill Golf Classic is happening today at Blackhorse Golf Club in Cypress and this morning Derrick stopped by to see what it's all about.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Earlier today in Cypress, Derrick stopped by Blackhorse Golf Club for the Annual Goodwill Golf Classic that raises money to give Houstonians with job barriers a second chance through educational and job training programs.

The annual golf tournament was started in 1988 by CEO Steve Lufburrow as part of his vision to give back to Goodwill, and the tradition continues today.

This is just one way for people to help support Goodwill’s mission. Other ways folks can help is by shopping at Goodwill stores or donating gently used goods that help men and women across Greater Houston find meaningful work.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

To learn more about Goodwill Houston’s mission or enroll in one of their free programs, visit GoodwillHouston.org.