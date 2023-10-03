Power of healing through sound therapy

Houston Life is ready to get grounded using sound therapy. Derrick and Tessa are getting in tune with their inner selves through a sound bath. Learn more about the practice of sound healing with master reiki certified specialist Leala Hall.

HOUSTON – Leala Hall was born in Katy and attended Mayde Creek High. She worked in medical sales, and due to the high-stress environment, she found herself immersed in the benefits of meditation.

That led to what she calls the “cheaters meditation,” sound therapy.

Leala eventually became a Sound Therapist, and it was through serendipity that she met the Levy Park director for a unique collaboration.

Now, on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month, Leala brings together the sound bath community.

And today on Houston Life, Derrick and Tessa tried it out. Watch the video above and get grounded with your inner self.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FREE TO PUBLIC

1st and 3rd TUESDAY of Every Month at 7 pm

10/3 | 10/17 - Sacral Chakra

11/7 | 11/21 - Solar Plexus Chakra

12/5 | 12/19 - Heart Chakra

For more information about sound baths, click here.

To connect with Leala, click here.