Houston mascots ride mechanical bull to announce exciting PBR event coming to Toyota Center

It’s not every day we get to watch our Houston mascots ride a mechanical bull, but in honor of the professionals coming to town for ‘Unleash The Beast’ we had to check it out! The PBR, or Professional Bull Riders, will bring their exciting event to the Toyota Center on January 26th and 27th. This will be an event unlike any other, as the world’s best bucking bulls and bull riders take over for two nights of heart-pounding action.

HOUSTON – It’s not every day we get to watch our Houston mascots ride a mechanical bull, but in honor of the professionals coming to town for ‘Unleash The Beast’ we had to check it out!

The PBR, or Professional Bull Riders, will bring their exciting event to the Toyota Center on January 26th and 27th.

This will be an event unlike any other, as the world’s best bucking bulls and bull riders take over for two nights of heart-pounding action.

Both bovine athletes and riders will be chasing crucial points in their quest to be crowned a 2024 PBR World Champion.

So how did our Houston mascots help to get the word out about the big event coming to town?

They all rode a mechanical bull, of course!

Big shouts out to Rockets’ Clutch, Astros’ Orbit, Dynamo’s Diesel, RODEOHOUSTON’s Howdy

Rainforest Café's Cha Cha, Downtown Aquarium’s Sharkey, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.’s Shrimp Louie as they all braved the heat for the fun challenge. Props to CLUTCH for winning!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with 2022 PBR World Champion, Daylon Swearingen, all about the fun headed to H-Town in January.

For ticket information, click HERE.