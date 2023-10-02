Ensemble Theatre Opens its 47th Season with ‘Chicken & Biscuits’

We’re not talking about the actual food. It’s a family dramedy full of secrets and family affairs, and we’re talking to Krystal Uchem about what it was like to play the role of La’Trice Franklin.

HOUSTON – The Ensemble Theatre entering its 47th season this fall with the straight-off-of-Broadway comedy, ‘Chicken & Biscuits’

It’s a feel-good comedy about the Jenkins family that will leave you laughing for seconds.

And no. The play is not about food. It’s about the Jenkins family coming together at a funeral to celebrate the life of a family patriarch.

Not all goes according to plan. The peaceful reunion is interrupted by a secret. What is it? You’ll have to see this hilarious take on a family drama about family and love at the Ensemble Theatre. It plays through October 15th.

September 22-October 15 (Thursdays-Sundays)

The Ensemble Theatre

3535 Main Street

Houston, TX 77002

Click here for tickets and information

But Houston Life did chat with one of the stars, Krystal Uchem, about what it was like to play the role of La’Trice Franklin. Watch her full interview in the video above.