Local company brings the ice cream party to you

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

HOUSTON – It’s the perfect addition to any party – ice cream!

Whether you like it plain or with all the toppings and a cherry on top – this Stafford-based company can help make your ice cream dreams a reality.

Southern Ice Cream offers push cart rentals, ice cream truck rentals and sundae party catering for corporate events, family get-togethers, parties and so much more.

The company’s president, Michelle Barton, dishes on the motivation behind the family-owned company - who’s been serving up smiles in the Houston-area for almost four decades.

About the Author:

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

