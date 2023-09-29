A story about hope and resilience in new docuseries ‘Rebuilding Black Wall Street’

The Tulsa racial massacre destroyed an African American community, businesses, and lives, resonating even a century later. But native Houstonian and friend of Houston Life, Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin and his wife Mary are helping revitalize the town and helping the town's descendants build a new legacy in a new docuseries 'Rebuilding Black Wall Street.' The series premieres tonight on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

Tulsa’s Greenwood District was once known as The Black Wall Street, where Black business leaders, homeowners, and civic leaders thrived. But on May 31, 1921, a mob destroyed the district in what has been called the single most horrific incident of racial terrorism since slavery. And even today, this tragedy is deeply rooted in the lives of the town’s descendants.

But, in this new uplifting renovation six-part docuseries ‘Rebuilding Black Wall Street’ hosted by Morris Chestnut, viewers will experience physical and emotional challenges during large-scale construction projects. The docuseries celebrate the promise of Greenwood’s future as new businesses and projects progress.

HGTV’s and native Houstonian Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin and his wife Mary led a design team reconstructing Tulsa’s Greenwood community and building a new legacy.

You can watch Jon Pierre and his wife tonight at 8 pm on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and experience Greenwood’s rich history and the citizen’s personal journeys, many of whom are descendants of the original Black Wall Street residents. The series is also available to stream on MAX.

Watch Jon Pierre’s profound interview in the video above.