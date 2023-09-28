The largest halal food festival in Texas is back in Sugar Land

HOUSTON – Houston has a great, diverse food scene that includes halal food. So great that last year organizers planned a Halal Food Fest for the first time where you can eat halal favorites in one place.

The festival was so successful that the event security had to stop the flow of people from entering. But that didn’t stop them from coming back this year.

You can enjoy all the food again this weekend. But what’s new?

This year, the Halal Food Festival is powered by Gyro Republic.

According to Mir Khan, co-founder of Houston Halal Food Fest and you_had_me_at_halal Instagram food blogger, there will be food-eating challenges like an inferno wing challenge and The Fat Boys Pizza’s two-foot pizza challenge.

The food festival will have a canned food drive in collaboration with the Minaret Foundation and the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry Food Pantry.

And the biggest and newest feature is the ticket prices. Because the festival arena maxed out last year, there is a cost to enter. But it’s not much. General admission costs $5, but if you want to beat the rush and get a tasting before everyone else, you can enjoy the festivities for $10. They also have family pack options, and kids under three are FREE.

So, if you’re a foodie or looking for something to do, go to the Halal Food Fest this Saturday and eat till your stomach is full.

The where, when, and prices

Constellation Field in Sugar Land

1-7 pm

$5 for general admission

$10 for Beat the Rush Early Access (11 am – 12:30 pm)

Family Pack (4 tickets) is also available

Kids 3 and under are FREE

Buy tickets here

Watch the full interview with Mir and Mike Schreffler, Gyro Republic’s Director of Operations, in the video above.