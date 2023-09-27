Refreshing gin cocktails that also supports ocean conservation

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life, we’re shaking up some refreshing cocktails while supporting ocean conservation and protecting the oceans.

Gray Whale Gin was founded on the principle that a consciously crafted spirit can bring us together for good times while doing some good in the world. They’ve partnered up with Oceanea and every bottle of Gray Whale Gin gives back through 1% for the Planet. In less than 5 years, Gray Whale Gin has already helped make legislative changes, permanently protecting the oceans off the West Coast.

Jacki Schromm from Gray Whale Gin shares two fresh and cool recipes that will have you imagining taking a sip on the coast.

1. Oceanside

Ingredients:

-2oz Gray Whale Gin

-0.75oz Salted simple syrup

-0.75oz Fresh lime juice

-6 Mint leaves

-Soda water

-Garnish: mint sprig

Method:

-To make Salted Simple Syrup, combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, and 1 tsp. salt in a saucepan. Heat until sugar and salt are fully dissolved.

-To make the Oceanside, add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake for 3-4 seconds.

- Strain into a collins glass over fresh ice.

- Top with soda water and garnish with mint sprig and fresh mint.

2. Coastal Tides

Ingredients:

-2 oz Gray Whale

-1.5 oz Coconut water

-1 oz Lavender syrup (Monin)

-.75 oz Fresh lemon juice

Method:

-Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake for 3-4 seconds and strain over fresh ice.

- Top with a lemon wheel

For more information about Gray Whale Gin and their mission, click here.