Patient share cancer journey as part of music therapy at Houston Methodist

Meet Margo-Ellen Gillman. She’s battling ovarian cancer but has a positive attitude and an inspiring message. Find out how music therapy made her smile even bigger.

HOUSTON – We’ve all heard the saying ‘music has the power to heal’.

At Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, patients bravely undergoing cancer treatment participated in a music program, writing songs for a new musical album titled ‘Voices.’

Margo-Ellen Gillman is one of the patients. She is an Ovarian Cancer Survivor still undergoing treatment. But with the help from Board Certified Music Therapist Ashley Lundquist, MT-BC, and Sarah Rossi, MM, MT-BC, Margo’s smiling brighter, and laughing through cancer with her song “Laughter is the Answer.”

Watch Gillman, Lundquist, and Rossi perform the song in the video.

And if you want to listen to the whole album or share it with somebody battling cancer, click here.