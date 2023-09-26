Mel Understood the Assignment! Tasting Tessa’s favorite ceviche at the Captain Ceviche food truck in Galveston

HOUSTON – Houston Life’s Tessa Barrera discovered the Captain Ceviche food truck three years ago so she sent Mel Camp out to Galveston with a lunch order!

Captain Ceviche is founder Isai Romero’s Covid baby. Romero had been working as a server when the restaurant he was working at had to shut down. Captain Ceviche to the rescue! With nothing to do, he and a friend kept busy making and eating ceviche. Word spread amongst neighbors that their ceviche was good. Demand grew and people started offering to pay. Home delivery grew into a food tuck and three years later Captain Ceviche has opened a second location in Pasadena.

Catch the Captain Ceviche food truck serving up delicious food in Galveston Thursday through Monday 11AM-8PM and Sunday from Noon ‘til 7PM.

There are two Captain Ceviche locations. The food truck is at 6102 Stewart Road in Galveston. Plus, they are also inside the Valero gas station at 4900 Space Center Blvd in Pasadena.