Immerse in Polish tradition at Houston Polish Harvest Festival this weekend

HOUSTON – Get ready for a fun-filled weekend. The three-day Houston Polish Harvest Festival is back!

You can enjoy the sounds of Polish music, feel the rhythm with traditional dances like the polka, and indulge in mouthwatering food like the pierogi.

The festival starts this Friday at 4 pm.

Houston Polish Harvest Festival

Friday, September 29: 4 pm - 9 pm

Saturday, September 30: 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, October 1: 10 am - 6 pm

Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church

Free admission

And today, on the show, we had a special treat. One of the musical entertainers visited us in the studio, Babcia Wawel. Babcia means ‘grandmother’ in Polish. These ladies not only cook and bake amazing Polish food, which you will enjoy at the festival, but they are a spunky bunch who perform. Watch the full segment with a performance from Babcia Wawel in the video above.

Plus, couple of the ladies from the Polish festival gave Tessa and Derrick a dance lesson. Watch the video below on how they performed the ‘Dance of Nobility.’