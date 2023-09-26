Don’t Let Pain Stop You Living Your Life This Team in Houston Are Here to Help

Dr. Ankur Khosla and the team at AK Pain & Spine Center are dedicated to their mission to turn off pain. “We concentrate on just making the quality of people’s lives better,” said Nurse Practitioner Tara Draehn. Because AK Pain & Spine believe no one should wait in pain, in many cases, they offer same or next day appointments. As a special for Houston Life viewers, they are offering a free initial consultation for the first 25 callers. The number is 281-896-0013. They have locations across Houston fine out more online at akapainandspine.com.

HOUSTON – Being in pain can rob the joy from your life, making simple everyday tasks much more difficult. If you are in pain, maybe you think it is something you just have to live with but the team at AK Pain & Spine Center want you to know there are treatment options that could help.

Dr. Ankur Khosla and the team at AK Pain & Spine Center are dedicated to their mission to turn off pain. “We concentrate on just making the quality of people’s lives better,” said Nurse Practitioner Tara Draehn.

At AK Pain & Spine they collaborate closely with patients to create individualized plans to help relieve pain. “When they come to us, we will assess and decide where do we go from there. We treat all sorts of different pain, from the spine to joints, to headaches...Any type of pain that patients come in, we can we can help them,” said Draehn.

Amiee Hart suffered through pain caused by spinal stenosis for 28 years. “I was using a cane. A walking stick...I couldn’t sit for longer than five minutes. I couldn’t stand, couldn’t do anything,” she said. Hart found relief through a procedure called Spinal Chord Stimulation.

“We have so many different procedures that we can offer,” said Draehn. All procedures at AK Pain & Spine are considered, “minimally invasive...so, patients get back to their normal lives very quickly.”

This is a team working to find solutions for pain.

“When I wake up in the morning and I’m pain free, I don’t forget where I was before. But knowing that I can continue on my day pain free, it’s amazing,” said Hart.

