Karbach to host 10th annual 3-weekend ‘Karbachtoberfest’ kicking off this Friday

Karbach Brewing will be hosting 3 family-friendly weekends packed with live music, Stein Hoisting, wiener dog races, and more for their 10th annual Karbachtoberfest 2023! The events will be packed full of fun activities and of course – tons of Karbachtoberfest seasonal brew. Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a preview of the fun events.

HOUSTON – Karbach Brewing will be hosting 3 family-friendly weekends packed with live music, Stein Hoisting, wiener dog races, and more for their 10th annual Karbachtoberfest 2023!

The events will be packed full of fun activities and of course – tons of Karbachtoberfest seasonal brew.

Karbach Brewery’s Chef Justin Martin has put together a German-inspired menu, including Bratwurst Plate, Pork Schnitzel, Zee Rueben, Pretzel & Bratwurst Board and German Chocolate Cake.

There will be live music from local bands each Friday, and Oompah bands from 2-5 p.m. each Saturday.

Karbachtoberfest runs from Sept. 22-24, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8 in Karbach Biergarten at 2032 Karbach St.

Plus, it’s FREE to attend! Grab more info --> HERE.

So grab your lederhosen and dirndl and watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a preview of the fun events.