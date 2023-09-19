For the home: Get the designer furniture look for less

When it comes to your home, many people have probably never worked with a designer, because they think it's too expensive. That’s not the case when you shop locally at Living Designs Furniture. They offer free expert design help, endless colors options, fabric choices and furniture configurations. Houston Life’s Derrick Shore sits downs with Sarah Zubowski, a furniture design expert with Living Designs Furniture, to chat about creating your own designer-inspired furniture pieces for less. And if you order now, you can get your furniture delivered in time for the holidays. You can also save hundreds on custom orders, plus free design consultation and free delivery on qualifying orders. Need something sooner? Save up to 50% on all in stock inventory + delivery within the week! To start shopping or to learn more, visit LivingDesignsFurniture.com or call 713-921-5098.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – When it comes to your home, many people have probably never worked with a designer, because they think it’s too expensive.

That’s not the case when you shop locally at Living Designs Furniture.

They offer free expert design help, endless colors options, fabric choices and furniture configurations.

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore sits downs with Sarah Zubowski, a furniture design expert with Living Designs Furniture, to chat about creating your own designer-inspired furniture pieces for less.

And if you order now, you can get your furniture delivered in time for the holidays.

You can also save hundreds on custom orders, plus free design consultation and free delivery on qualifying orders.

Need something sooner? Save up to 50% on all in stock inventory + delivery within the week!

To start shopping or to learn more, visit LivingDesignsFurniture.com or call 713-921-5098.