Create a wispy, voluminous look with the butterfly haircut 💇

HOUSTON – Are you in a hair slump? Looking for a new look to refresh your hair?

Try the Butterfly Cut. It’s a new, versatile hairstyle that has been trending on TikTok.

Manny Guerrero, educator, hair stylist, and owner of MG Salon located in Sugar Land, explains why the butterfly cut is as majestic as it sounds. But it’s not completely a new style.

According to Manny, the butterfly cut combines the Rachel and Farrah Fawcett hairstyle that will leave your hair with a bounce.

You can keep your hair long and maintain the volume of a short haircut with cascading layers that give the semblance of a butterfly fluttering its wings.

Even if you have short hair, this look can work on you. Create a wispy look in the front to elevate the style. Whether you are low maintenance, have thick hair, thin, round face, oval face, or square, it’s perfect for anyone.

Manny Guerrero from MG Salon poses with his two models and stylist who are showing off the different ways to style the butterfly cut. (Sabiha Mahmood - KPRC 2)

Houston Life hosts Derrick Shore and Tessa Barrera during the segment about a trendy haircut called the Butterfly Cut.

And it’s easy to style at home. How? Watch the video above as Manny demonstrates the butterfly style on his models, Emma and Brittany. It’s as easy as a blowout.

For more styles and cuts, follow Manny on Instagram.