Derrick and Tessa hilariously take on our ‘Friday Football Game Time’ competition

HOUSTON – Houston will be filled with football this weekend, and in honor of all the games, we’ve decided to play a few of our own!

Lauren Kelly made her debut as a sideline reporter alongside KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy for the first broadcast of Thursday night’s Big Game Coverage, and in honor of all the football frenzy happening this weekend we decided to play a little Friday Football Game Time with Derrick and Tessa!

Derrick and Tessa played 3 different football-themed games, trying to take home our new HL trophy!

So grab your favorite game snacks and watch the team take on these games to find out who took home the big WIN!

Check out the fun games we played, and give them a try at home!

Game #1: Pick 6 Cookie Stack

- 30-seconds on the clock

- Each player will have 30 seconds to stack 6 cookies on their forehead

- The first to do it wins!

Game #2: Tic-Tac-Touchdown

- 1-minute on the clock

- Just like tic tac toe, except this one goes down the sidelines

- Each player has to bounce and land 3 ping pong balls on a peanut butter covered piece of bread

- Either a diagonal or a straight line will work

- We played this on the show before when the challenge first went viral online.

- So much fun and easy to recreate at home!

Game #3: Hut Hut Balloon Hike

- 90 seconds on the clock

- Each player will try to get the most balloons into their tub without them falling out

- You must hike the balloon backwards and through your legs

- The person with the most balloons in their tub wins