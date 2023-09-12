The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Family, love, and tradition are at the core of a heartwarming play that hits the stage at the Alley Theatre. In a time when women could not be mariachi’s Luca and her cousin break the mold showing the power of music to celebrate, honor, and heal.

“‘American Mariachi’ takes place in the 70s when a female Mariachis were not really a thing, said actress Briana Resa.

A regular on the Alley Theatre stage, Orlando Arriaga performed in the Californian production of ‘American Mariachi,’ “This doesn’t show in California right?” the actor joked when asked if he thought the Houston production would be better. Arriaga plays Federico who is the father of Lucha.

Many of the actors learned to play the instruments they use in the show especially for the production which is fitting, as the story follows Lucha as she forms a Mariachi band with a group of girls to play the music her mother remembers. In the play, Lucha’s mother is struggling with Alzheimer’s and it explores the magic in music when you are struggling with memory.

“Music can really trigger memory. ‘Music is memory,’ is actually a line in the show and so that’s what we get to see in this piece. It is a show that has not just dialogue and scenes it has music, it has dance, it has everything you want to get in a production,” said Resa

Houston Life Correspondent Melanie Camp went inside the rehearsal room of ‘American Mariachi,’ for a sneak peek. Watch the video above to hear actors Orlando Arriaga and Briana Resa talk about how the show touches on the power of music when it comes to connecting with loved ones and see a live performance from some of the amazing cast!

‘American Mariachi’ runs September 22-October 22 at the Alley Theatre, downtown at 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002.

Head online here to get tickets or call 713.220.5700.