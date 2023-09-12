DIY Piñata Workshop at Children’s Museum Houston

We are learning how to make mini piñatas with our friends Pilar and Megan from Children's Museum Houston. The museum is hosting a fun event to celebrate Mexico’s Fiestas Patrias this Saturday, Sept. 16 .

We are learning to make mini piñatas with our friends Pilar Lopez and Megan Poffenbarge, educators from Children’s Museum Houston.

The museum is hosting Fiestas Patrias, a fun event to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day this Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 11:00 am and they will be teaching a DIY Piñata Workshop where the kids can learn how to make this colorful decor and party pieces.

Check out the video above for all the information and steps to follow!

For tickets and more information about the event, click here.

Mini Pinatas

Materials:

Cardstock paper, scissors, scotch tape, glue stick, colorful crepe paper

Steps:

1. Use the paper template to cut out your shape.

2. Use a strip of cardstock and tape to assemble your mini pinata.

3. Cut strips of crepe paper. Glue one edge to your pinata.

4. Repeat step 3 making the crepe paper overlap.

5. Cut small slits along the edges of the crepe paper that aren’t glued down. Your pinata is complete!

DIY Tips:

Before you complete your mini pinata, you can fill it with little treats like candy or small toys!

The museum is creating pinatas this week to celebrate Fiestas Patrias! This is a celebration of Independence for several places including Mexico!

For extra fun, add other materials, like pipe cleaners or ribbon, to your pinata!

Instructions provided by: Children’s Museum Houston.