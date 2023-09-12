Army Veteran Michael Tovar Injured his Back While Serving in the Military this Treatment Helped Him Find Relief

After injuring his back while serving in the military, Army Veteran Michael Tovar battled near debilitating pain. Then, with thanks to the team at AK Pain & Spine, he discovered a treatment that helped him get his life back. Watch the video above to learn more about how Dr. Ankur Khosla and his team of nurse practitioners, Tara Draehn and Kelsey Duncan helped Tovar get his life back.

HOUSTON – After injuring his back while serving in the military, Army Veteran Michael Tovar battled near debilitating pain. Everyday basic tasks from climbing stairs to driving to the grocery store were so difficult that Tovar basically became a prisoner in his own home. “I could not sleep...the pain was unbelievable,” said Tovar.

Dr. Ankur Khosla working as a team along with nurse practitioners, Tara Draehn and Kelsey Duncan, made it their mission to turn off Tovar’s pain.

Army Veteran Michael Tovar suffered "unbelievable" back pain before he turned to the team at AK Pain & Spine (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tovar began treatment at AK Pain & Spine Center a Kyphoplasty. Dr. Khosla explained how the procedure is like, “putting a cast on the inside... we fill it with a type of cement, that hardens, strengthens the bone, and helps participate in the biomechanics of the spine.”

"It looked like rocks," Army Veteran Michael Tovar said of the fracture in his spine. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Following this Michael had what is called a Minuteman procedure. This procedure is one Dr. Khosla has performed more than any other doctor in the country. he even teaches other doctors how to do the pain relieving procedure.

“You don’t have to live with pain. There is a solution,” said Dr. Ankur Khosla.

