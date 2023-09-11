9/11 Survivor Houston’s Billy Forney Talks About Being on the 85th Floor of Tower One When Terror Struck

“Always Remember to Never Forget,” said Billy Forney of September 11, 2001. In the video above, Forney talks through what is was like in the moments following the first plane hitting Tower One of The World Trade Center. He said there where two times that day he was sure he would die.

He said there where two times that day he was sure he would die. Overall nearly 3000 people lost their lives, 343 were the first responders who raced towards the terror.

On the daily, our Houston Firefighters and Police work together to help people in times of need. But at the inaugural ‘Battle of the Badges’ baseball game our first responders face off in a friendly rivalry to honor a great cause. The match honors 9/11 first responders. Pre-game at Rice University’s Reckling Park starts at 6PM. There will be a silent auction, vendors, raffles, and entertainment with proceeds being divided between Fallen HFD Firefighter Chase Fleming and injured Harris County Sherriff’s Deputy Joseph Anderson. Get tickets at RiceOwls.com/battleofthebadges.

On the daily, our Houston Firefighters and Police work together to help people in times of need. But at the inaugural 'Battle of the Badges' baseball game our first responders face off in a friendly rivalry to honor a great cause. The match is in honoring 9/11 first responders. There will be a silent auction, vendors, raffles, and entertainment with proceeds being divided between Fallen HFD Firefighter Chase Fleming and injured Harris County Sherrif's Deputy Joseph Anderson. Get tickets at RiceOwls.com/battleofthebadges. Watch the video above and see what Houston Police Officer Malik Jefferson and Houston Firefighter Michael Banda have to say about why this game means so much them as first responders.

Life Savers Emergency Room are be sponsoring the 9/11 tribute charity baseball game and plan for this game to become an annual event honoring our local first responders and cherishing the memory of those lost on September 11, 2001. Get tickets at RiceOwls.com/battleofthebadges.