Kind of a BIG DILL! Preview the 4th Annual ‘In A Pickle Festival’ happening in Kingwood

If you love pickles, get ready for the 4th annual “In a Pickle Festival” happening at Town Center Park in Kingwood on Saturday. There you’ll find more than 100 vendors with pickle-themed items including pickle lemonade, pickle ice cream, and of course a pickle-eating contest. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a preview!

HOUSTON – If you love pickles, you’ll want to mark your calendar for the 4th annual “In a Pickle Festival” happening at Town Center Park in Kingwood!

It’s coming up on Saturday, and there you’ll find more than 100 vendors with pickle-themed items including pickle lemonade, pickle ice cream, and of course a pickle-eating contest.

And it’s all for a great cause as well - this event helps support the non-profit for Hunters Syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder where the body doesn’t properly break down or digest certain sugar molecules.

And aside from being delicious - pickles have tons of health benefits!

Drink pickle juice during a muscle cramp - the acid will over stimulate the neuro receptors and “reset” the cramp.

Pickle juice also helps with hydration – as it not only has considerable amounts of sodium, but it also has traces of potassium which are both essential electrolytes for hydration.

And even though National Pickle Day is November 14th, we’re making a big ‘dill’ out of this weekend’s upcoming event. 😉

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Krystal Wertman, aka the Jelly Girl –all about the festival that’s going to have something for everyone.

Get ticket info --> HERE

Timeline and Contest Information --> HERE