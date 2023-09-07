Get your home holiday ready with Living Designs Furniture

It’s hard to believe, but the holiday season will be here before you know it. If you need extra seating like an ottoman or sectional, or if you've been thinking about updating the furniture in your home, Living Designs Furniture says they can build whatever custom piece you need, just in time for the holidays. Living Designs Furniture has extended their Labor Day Sale through this Sunday. If you don't want to wait for a custom build you can get 60% off all in-stock inventory with fast and free delivery. And, if you order now, you can get your custom order just in time for the holidays! Visit their website, LivingDesignsFurniture.com, or call 713-921-5098 to learn more.

HOUSTON – It’s hard to believe, but the holiday season will be here before you know it.

If you need extra seating like an ottoman or sectional, or if you’ve been thinking about updating the furniture in your home, Living Designs Furniture says they can build whatever custom piece you need, just in time for the holidays.

Living Designs Furniture has extended their Labor Day Sale through Sunday, September 10th.

If you don’t want to wait for a custom build you can get 60% off all in-stock inventory with fast and free delivery.

And, if you order now, you can get your custom order just in time for the holidays!

Visit their website, or call 713-921-5098 to learn more.