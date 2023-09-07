Garbage Girlfriend: Katy teen rock band competing in nationwide contest

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life, Gargabe Girlfriend, an all-female, teen rock band from Katy with a big sound and a big goal.

These talented young musicians are competing in the Opening Act contest, a nationwide music competition produced by Audacy, and already made it to the quarterfinals.

The winner gets $10,000 and the chance to open for Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5, and One Republic at a concert at the “We Can Survive” concert at the Prudential Center in NYC in October. The winner is chosen purely by popular vote and only 1% of all contestants make it to the quarterfinals.

The girls, who range in age from 13 to 17 years, met while taking lessons on their individual instruments at School of Rock. The drummer, Evelyn Moreno, formed the band after her first-ever boyfriend broke up with her.

They play rock, metal, grunge, and pop punk covers plus original music.

Quarterfinal Round voting for Opening Act ends Thursday, September 7th at 10 p.m. CST. You can help them out with your free vote at this link.

Watch their complete interview in the video above. Plus, don’t miss their debut performance of their first original song, The Girl You Dreamt Of,’ never been performed anywhere before.

And if you’d like to see them live around town, they have an upcoming performance at the Katy Rice Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 15.

To connect with Garbage Girlfriend, click here.