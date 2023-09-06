Houston mom goes viral with her vibrant artwork

Tamarica Washington is a local 3D artist and sculptor whose been getting millions of views on social media since the pandemic with her 3d artwork. She’s sharing the deep meaning behind her vibrant pieces.

HOUSTON – Tamarica Washington is a local 3D artist and sculptor who has been getting millions of views on social media since the pandemic with her 3d artwork.

She was a full-time hair braider and wanted some artwork for her shop so she decided to paint a woman and glue braids on the canvas not knowing that the piece would be posted on “The Shaderoom account” on Instagram and getting a huge audience.

“In 2021, I decided to take it up a notch and created my first sculpture,” said the 27-year-old mother of four kids who currently has 1.5 million likes on TikTok alone.

She has been creating 3D artwork for almost three years and is just getting started. Although colorful and vibrant her art pieces have spiritual and religious meanings.

“I get my inspiration from God, the Holy Bible, and life’s trials and tribulations. I hope to encourage people through my art,” she said.

Watch her complete interview above to hear more about her story.

Her art is for sale and she also does commission work. You can find her on her website or her Instagram.