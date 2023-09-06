Houston Ballet celebrates the return of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Ballet royalty stops by Houston Life! Celebrated choreographer John Neumeier and renowned former ballerina Julie Kent, who has a starring role in the film ‘Center Stage’ share details on ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ a production coming to the Houston ballet this Friday, September 8.

Internationally celebrated choreographer John Neumeier and renowned former ballerina Julie Kent shared details on ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ a production coming to the Houston ballet this Friday, September 8.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream by John Neumeier is inspired by Shakespeare’s joyful rom-com, interpreted by the choreographer. Houston Ballet was the first North American ballet company given the rights to perform this work back in 2014.

But according to Kent, this production is unlike anything you’ve seen before and that is not to be missed.

Kent is Houston Ballet’s new artistic director who joins Stanton Welch who has been at the helm for 20 years, and has had roles created for her by John Neumeier during her tenure at American Ballet Theater.

Kent also starred in the films ‘Dancers’ (1987) and ‘Centerstage’ (2000).

John Neumeier has guest choreographed all over the world - London, Vienna, Munich, Tokyo, Paris, and Moscow, to name a few.

Watch the video above with their complete interview about this production which serves as the season opener for Houston Ballet.

Catch John Neumeier’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 17 at Wortham Theater Center. Tickets start at $25. To get your tickets, click here.