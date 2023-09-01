A closer look at the healing power of horses at Inspiration Ranch in Magnolia

HOUSTON – Each week more than 100 special needs children and youth ride in the therapeutic riding program at Inspiration Ranch in Magnolia. But there are other ways their horse are helping riders with everything from mental health to literacy.

Mel Camp spent some time at the ranch taking a look at how their horse-assisted therapy programs are breaking down stigmas and barriers and helping people strive to reach new goals.

Also, coming up on Saturday, September 16th, Inspiration Ranch will hold their 15th annual Denim and Diamonds gala at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. Cowboy boots and hats are encouraged.

Watch as Mel gets a closer look at the healing power of horses at Inspiration Ranch.