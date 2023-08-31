Laugh out Loud with Comedian Ku Egenti & Friends for a Labor Day comedy show

Ku Egenti is a Houston-based Nigerian comedian and he’s hosting a Labor Day comedy show with his friends this Sunday. Find out all the details in the video. What is he saying to make Lauren and Tessa laugh?

HOUSTON – Ku Egenti is a comedian, producer, and talk show host of ‘Standing Room Only’ on Facebook. He has two comedy albums, “Your Favorite African” (2017) and “KUTASTROPHE” (2022), available to download on all music streaming platforms.

And he’s getting together with some of his comedic friends for an entertaining Labor Day showcase this Sunday.

‘Ku Egenti & Friends’ is one of the longest-running shows in Houston that happens three times a year, and they are back to perform at The Secret Group featuring some of the best comics in Houston: Corlis DeLauren, Trai Love, Eva Elliot, and Rich Williams.

Guests can expect to laugh out loud all night. Plus, you’ll hear music from Quantum Retro! You have to be 18 and older to attend.

When is it happening?

See Ku Egenti & Friends: Labor Day Weekend Edition

Sunday, September 3

8 – 10 pm

Doors at 7 pm

At The Secret Group (2101 Polk St.)

Must be 18 and older

Ticket Prices: $25 VIP & $15 General Admission

VIP tickets include table service

Click here for more information