‘Jagged Little Pill’ comes to Houston at Theatre Under the Stars

Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ the musical is playing at Theatre Under The Stars this week. It's about a perfectly imperfect American family dealing with real issues and two of the stars are giving us a sneak peek of the award-winning show.

HOUSTON – ‘Jagged Little Pill’ is a Tony-award-winning musical set to the tunes of pop-rock icon Alanis Morissette. the tale puts her words into a new context.

This thrilling show has been described as a rollercoaster of human emotions, from joy to heartache, conveyed through the story of the Healy’s, an imperfect American family, each of them battling their own secret demons.

The musical is running in Houston now through September 10 at The Hobby Center, presented by Theatre Under The Stars.

Watch the video above to find out what you oughta know about ‘Jagged Little Pill’ from two of its stars, Lauren Chanel, who plays Frankie Healy in the show, and Rishi Golani, who plays her charming new classmate Phoenix.

