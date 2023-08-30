98º
Houston-area businesses win big at H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Sabiha Mahmood

HOUSTON – From their families to yours!

Houston Life chats with two of the local couples who won top prizes at H-E-B’s Quest For Texas Best, the popular competition that scores the Lone Star state for the finest local products to line store shelves for all Texans to enjoy.

Discover their innovative products and the inspiring way they build their businesses from the ground up!

The Grand Prize Winners ($25,000 + one year of free groceries) were Anh and Joseph Trousdale from PhoLicious an authentic Vietnamese rice noodle soup.

And the Second Place Winners were ($15,000): Tameia Frank-Jones and Byron Jones from Sweets With L&L, a gourmet cotton candy.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Quest for Texas Best, all ten finalists were each surprised with an additional $10,000 check.

Besides the monetary prize, these local winners have achieved a Texas-sized dream come true – shelf placement at H-E-B.

See why these food innovators stood out of more than 600 entries in the competition and how they found inspiration in their own families to launch these great products!

For more information about PhoLicious, click here.

For more information about Sweets With L&L, click here.

