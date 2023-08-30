Experience the brand new 6,000 square-foot mind-bending Museum of Illusions

HOUSTON – Houston has no shortage of immersive exhibits, but the new Museum of Illusions in the Galleria is one spot you’re definitely going to want to see!

This is a one of a kind, 6000 square-foot destination for all ages, and the grand opening for the public is this Friday, September 1st.

Guests can expect three distinct experiences: Illusion Rooms, Installations, and Images. The Houston exhibit’s multi-faceted “Grand Illusions” – which serve as the concept’s primary attractions – include: the Reversed Room, which offers visitors a 180 degree change of perspective; the Tilted Room, where the surface is not as flat as it seems; and dare to walk through the Vortex Tunnel, where balance is challenged with a rotating cylinder of vibrant lights – among many others.

The Museum of Illusions will feature 60 interactive exhibits, plus they’ve partnered with local artist DonkeeBoy for an exclusive piece.

It’s located at 5060 West Alabama across from the Westin Galleria.

Watch at 1p as Lauren Kelly takes us inside for a first look at this cool new mesmerizing museum!