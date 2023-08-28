Celebrate National Red Wine Day with selections from one of Houston’s award-winning wineries

It's never a bad time to have red wine, and today you have a perfect excuse to grab a glass - it's national red wine day! And from cabernet, to merlot, pinots, malbecs and more, we’re checking out a local winery right here in the heart of Houston who have some 'Nice' red selections. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Nice Winery Winemaker Ryan Levy all about this hidden gem.

HOUSTON – It’s never a bad time to have red wine, and today you have a perfect excuse to grab a glass - it’s National Red Wine Day!

And from cabernet, to merlot, pinots, malbecs and more, we’re checking out a local winery right here in the heart of Houston who have some ‘Nice’ red selections.

Nice Winery, located just off the Beltway, features several award-winning wines.

With 18 years experience, Winemaker Ryan Levy is a trained Le Cordon Bleu chef, as well as a certified sommelier.

The winery will have a release party for their new vintage on October 11th with all proceeds going to Camp Periwinkle -- a camp for kids being treated for cancer at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Ryan all about the perfect red selections to enjoy on this National Red Wine Day.