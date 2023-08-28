95º
An evening of jazz benefitting ReelAbilities Houston Film and Arts Festival

And celebrating the talents of disabled creatives

Sabiha Mahmood

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

And it's an annual event that celebrates inclusion, diversity, and talent. Reelabilities Houston is back for another year. Some of the best local musicians and vocalists are coming together for a big concert with heart.

HOUSTON – It’s a jazz concert for a good cause!

The best local musicians and vocalists are coming together to support the Reelabilities Houston Film and Art Festival and celebrate the inclusion, diversity, stories, and talents of people with disabilities.

Pianist David Harris’s musical program is a nod to ReelMusic, and the final night of his concert celebrates Reelabilities Houston with special appearances by jazz musicians David Caceres, David Craig, David Navarro, Kelly Dean, Paul English, and Tim Solook. Plus, vocalists Laura Jane Jones, Cantor Vadim Tunitsky, Sashi Nisankarao, and Dee Dee Dochen will enchant guests with their vocal prowess.

The concert will occur at MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston on Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the show and tickets, click -> here.

