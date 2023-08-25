Ultimate Rap League brings their biggest event to Houston

The ultimate rap battle showdown in coming to Htown! Get all the retails. Plus can Tessa and Derrick impress the Ultimate Rap League Founder Troy ‘Smack’ Mitchell with their rapping skills? Find out in the video and let us know how they did.

HOUSTON – In case you didn’t know, battle rap is more popular than ever thanks to streaming and a league committed to the expansion of urban street culture, the Ultimate Rap League, or URL.

This Sunday, top battle rap stars are taking center stage in Houston as part of URL’s ‘Summer Madness XIII’ the pinnacle event in the sport pairing battle rap’s biggest artists and most-requested emcees for a night of can’t-miss action.

Battle Rap, popularized in films like ‘8 Mile,’ is when two MCs freestyle at each other, back and forth, and they get scored just like in a boxing match.

Troy “Smack” Mitchell, CEO and Creator of Ultimate Rap League ‚stopped by Houston Life to explain why this event is such a huge deal and he even got to hear Derrick and Tessa’s rapping skills as they went head to head in Houston Life’s battle rap challenge!

Watch the video above to see all the action and see how well MC Tessa and MC Derrick did with their freestyles.

Summer Madness XIII presented by Ultimate Rap League will be held at The Ballroom at Warehouse Live on Sunday, August 27. The show is at 3:15 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. Fans can look forward to the following matchups: Tay Roc vs. Ave, T-Top vs. John John Da Don, DNA vs. Jerry Wess, Fonz vs. Shotgun Suge, and Nu Jerzey Twork vs. Hollow Da Don.

For tickets or more information, click here.

For those who can’t make it to the event, there’s more information on how to watch Summer Madness 13 , here.