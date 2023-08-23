Local sculptor Amanda Wood shows how to use Pal Tiya

After years of working with ceramic and clay, Katy-based sculptor Amanda Wood now creates pieces with a new concrete-like medium called Pal Tiya Premium. She stopped by Houston Life to show you how you can use it at home to build your own sculptures!

Pal Tiya is a new concrete-like sculpting medium growing in popularity.

“It’s an outdoor self-curing cement-based clay designed for extreme outdoor conditions. It has been described as a fine silky clay,” said Wood who has a degree in graphic design and started as a cake artist and gradually worked her way into becoming a sculpted cake artist.

“While I loved sculpting giant Rottweilers and 57 Chevys for grooms’ cakes, something was still missing. I needed to create something with more of a sense of permanence, more likely to leave a mark, and more of an emotional impact. So sculpture was the best fit for me,” said Wood.

“This new sculpting material has completely changed the way I work, allowing me to make large botanical sculptures I couldn’t have made before in ceramic clay!

To make your sculpture at home out of Pal Tiya you will need:

- Pal Tiya Premium, (Start with the small Trial Size Bag). Get it, here.

- Sculpting Trowel. Get it, here.

- Aluminum Foil. Get it, here.

- Dinner Fork (Raid your kitchen!)

- Soft Rib. Get it, here.

- Scrap Cardboard

- Hot Glue Gun

- Hot Glue Sticks

- Nitrile or Latex Gloves

To see how you can use the materials, watch her complete interview in the video above.

To connect with Wood, click here.