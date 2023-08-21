Test your musical theater knowledge at Broadway Musical Trivia Night

Houston Musical Theater Company presents a live performance filled with song, dance, and trivia this Thursday at POST Houston. Derrick and Tessa test their Broadway knowledge. Find you how they did.

HOUSTON – This Thursday at POST Houston, enjoy a night filled with song, dance - and trivia.

The Houston Musical Theater Company presents an evening of Broadway show tunes and trivia.

They formed at the end of 2021, specializing in ‘cabaret style’ musical productions for all occasions, including at fundraising events and retirement communities. And they’re bringing their high-energy live performance trivia game this Thursday to the rooftop of the POST.

If you love trivia and musicals, you don’t want to miss this night. The two-part trivia challenge will have the cast of six incredible vocalists singing live some of Broadway’s best songs, and the audience will have to name the song and show title.

Even if you’re not a trivia game person, the evening should be a lot of fun with your group of friends. Seating will be assigned based on party size.

So kick back and enjoy a musical night with the Houston skyline as the backdrop. Get your tickets now before all the tables are gone.

When and where can I play?

Thursday, August 24th

8 p.m.

POST Houston

401 Franklin St.

Tickets price: $28

Reserved table seating

For more information and tickets, click → here.