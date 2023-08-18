‘Always... Patsy Cline’ is back in Houston at Stages

From the long-running show ‘Always...Patsy Cline,’ local actress Kelley Peters stopped by Houston Life to share how the story of a Houston woman who struck a friendship with country icon Patsy Cline became an emotional musical playing now at Stages.

HOUSTON – It’s a show about friendship and a moving tribute to one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century.

‘Always...Patsy Cline,’ has returned to Stages, the local theater company where this show started 35 years ago.

Local actress Kelley Peters, who plays the legendary country icon in the musical, stopped by Houston Life to reflect on why this show continues to resonate with Houstonians.

The toe-tappin’, and downright heartwarming show has been described as a musical journey that unites hearts and bridges generations!

The show is based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with Houstonian Louise Seger, a fan who struck a friendship with the country icon at a local hony-tonk back in 1961. The two continued to be friends and exchanged letters for years until Cline tragically died, at the age of 30, in a plane crash.

Always... Patsy Cline is playing at Stages, located at 800 Rosine St. Houston, TX 77019. There are shows Wednesday through Sunday, now until the end of October.

