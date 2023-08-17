Hurry, hurry, step right up! Inside the new circus-themed Saint Julian’s Social Club

Saint Julian’s Social Club is a friendly pop up that bar celebrates the rich tradition of circuses, carnivals, and the hard-working folks who bring them to life. With their whimsical decorations, candy cocktails, and big prize wheel -- this new spot is sure to make you feel like you’ve joined the circus!

HOUSTON – Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls!

There’s a fun new circus-themed spot in town that just opened in Montrose.

And who doesn’t love a good, themed bar? With sushi candy and Frito pies?!

They’re located right next to the Toasted Coconut, at 1617 Richmond Avenue.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a peek inside this fun new concept with owners Ben Mowbray and Robert Mungle.