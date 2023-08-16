New trend in face filler from Institute of Anti-Aging

It’s National Juvéderm Day and our friends from the institute of Anti-Aging are helping us look our best with a new trend in face fillers that promises to help.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Today is National Juvéderm Day, and one of our partners is showing us the newest trend in face fillers that will help us look our best.

Something that’s trending online is the ‘Ozempic Face,’ which describes the volume loss in the face due to rapid weight loss. Sometimes it’s more noticeable in older patients because of the loss of elasticity.

But there is a fix. Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine and Skin Spa’s Juvéderm dermal filler helps restore the volume loss in the face. For National Juvéderm Day, they have a special offer for Houston Life viewers: Buy two syringes of Juvéderm and get one FREE.

Plus, enter for a chance to win a Juvéderm syringe and 20 units of Botox valued at $1170. All you have to do is call 713-807-100 or visit Antiageinstitute.com/JVDAY.

Watch the before and after in the video above as they demonstrate the procedure on their patient Malissa.