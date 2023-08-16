Learn to make the perfect elote with Feges BBQ!

Houston – Feges BBQ is once again teaming up with Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Foundation to help support food and beverage workers across the United States. The Foundation supports food and beverage workers in crisis including those impacted by the Maui wildfires. The Foundation’s biggest fundraiser, the Southern Smoke Festival, is set for this fall. Feges will be among top chefs from across the country in attendance at this year’s festival happening October 14th at Discovery Green. Festival attendees will get to try some of the best bites, wines and cocktails from around the U.S. while enjoying live music. To get tickets, go to southernsmoke.org.

In advance of the festival’s launch, Erin Smith, co-owner of Houston’s Feges BBQ, stopped by Houston Life to show us a simple side dish that is perfect for your summer barbecue or next tex mex meal at home. With just 6 ingredients, elote is an affordable and quick dish that will impress your family. The recipe can easily be scaled up to feed a party crowd. Watch the video to see how to make it!