Night Court - The Law Files: Musical theater for a good cause

HOUSTON – It’s the annual show where local lawyers entertain audiences for charity.

‘Night Court’ returns to the Hobby Center’s Zilkha Hall this week for four special performances.

Find out all the details on this fun musical show produced annually by attorneys to benefit Houston area charities that provide free legal services to people in need in our community.

The 2023 beneficiaries of Night Court are AVDA - TX, The Beacon (Houston), Child Advocates, Houston Area Women’s Center Children’s Court Services, Houston Volunteer Lawyers, Lone Star Legal Aid Military Veterans Unit, and South Texas College of Law Houston Legal Clinics.

This year’s show is called The Law Files and it runs from August 16 to 19, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

“With themes and characters from The X-Files, Stranger Things, Men In Black, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Law Files will also feature the greatest hits of the 80′s and 90′s from a wide variety of artists and styles - Beastie Boys, Eurythmics, etc.,” said Matt Leslie, one of the show’s cast members.

