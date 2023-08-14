After months of renovations, the Ice at the Galleria has reopened

The ice skating rink at the galleria was originally built in the 1970’s, and has since been home to thousands of Houstonians for lessons, parties and holiday showcases. And now following $1 million in renovations, the ice at the galleria has reopened with plenty of new upgrades.

HOUSTON – From ice skating lessons, to birthday parties and holiday showcases - if you grew up in Houston, chances are you’ve spent some time skating around the Galleria’s iconic ice rink.

The rink is about 50 years old, and was originally built on a slab of concrete which expanded over the years, partially in thanks to the rink’s location.

Anyone who’s ever skated there knows the rink is set up right below the Galleria’s skylights, and those hot Houston sun beams have taken their toll over the years.

Ok, so what’s new at the rink? Some of the upgrades include:

- A new sand bed that will help with any shifting, as well as conducting the coolant in underground pipes

- The wood panels around the rink were replaced with steel, making the rink about 3 feet narrower

- Look for new lights, a new music system and new skate racks

- They also purchased a new ice resurfacing machine, new rubber flooring, and renovations were made to the restrooms and changing areas

Watch as Lauren Kelly and Kathi Singleton, Executive Director of Ice at The Galleria check out all the new improvements to the ice!