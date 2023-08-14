2023 Nutcracker Market Merchant: Meet the founders of Holiball, The Inflatable Ornament

The countdown is on to the 43rd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market happening Thursday, November 9th through Sunday, November 12th at NRG Center. This Houston holiday shopping tradition features everything from apparel to accessories, gourmet food and treats, home and holiday decor. One of the most popular items at the market each year are these inflatable ornaments called “holiballs.” It was a fun idea created by three cousins, Kristy Moore, Amberly Hall and Jennifer Couch. They even brought their idea to the sharks on “Shark Tank.” Houston Life’s Tessa Barrera recently had a chance to catch up with the trio behind Holiball - The Inflatable Ornament for a look at their company and what it means to be a merchant at the Nutcracker Market. Go to NutcrackerMarket.com for tickets and more information.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The countdown is on to the 43rd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market happening Thursday, November 9th through Sunday, November 12th at NRG Center.

This Houston holiday shopping tradition features everything from apparel to accessories, gourmet food and treats, home and holiday decor.

One of the most popular items at the market each year are these inflatable ornaments called “holiballs.”

It was a fun idea created by three cousins, Kristy Moore, Amberly Hall and Jennifer Couch.

hey even brought their idea to the sharks on “Shark Tank.”

Houston Life’s Tessa Barrera recently had a chance to catch up with the trio behind Holiball - The Inflatable Ornament for a look at their company and what it means to be a merchant at the Nutcracker Market.

Go to NutcrackerMarket.com for tickets and more information.