Houston Restaurant Weeks celebrates 20th year of dining out for a cause

HOUSTON – Houston Restaurant Weeks is in its 20th year benefitting the Houston Food Bank, and with over 300 participating restaurants -- they’re hoping to make it the biggest yet!

It’s truly the best time to dine out because you can taste some of the most delicious menus, all at special prices.

And since it is the 20th anniversary -- the food bank is hoping to surpass the 20 million donation amount for the 20th year!

If you’ve never taken part in HRW, the different participating restaurants each offer fixed brunch, lunch, and dinner menus -- all at special prices.

Every $1 donated is equivalent to 3 meals generated by the Houston Food Bank, so it’s all about making reservations to dine out and do good!

Lauren Kelly got a peek at some of the items on the HRW menu at Warehouse 72 with Brian Greene, President/CEO of the Houston Food Bank, and Jaime Salazar, Warehouse 72 Executive Chef.

Click HERE for more info on HRW, which is running through September 4th.