How you can help preserve Galveston’s coastal habitat

HOUSTON – A trip to Galveston is a must for many in the summer -- the beaches, the gulf, and a chance to get in touch with nature -- all just a short drive from the city.

With all the joy it brings us there comes the responsibility to protect the island’s natural beauty and animal habitat and right now you can help preserve hundreds of acres of coastline.

Meet an organization working to preserve more than one thousand acres on Galveston Island.

Karla Klay, executive director of the nonprofit ‘Artist Boat,’ stopped by Houston Life with all the details on how you can help their mission for just ten bucks.

Watch Klay’s interview in the video above.