How you can help preserve Galveston’s coastal habitat

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Christie Schultz

HOUSTON – A trip to Galveston is a must for many in the summer -- the beaches, the gulf, and a chance to get in touch with nature -- all just a short drive from the city.

With all the joy it brings us there comes the responsibility to protect the island’s natural beauty and animal habitat and right now you can help preserve hundreds of acres of coastline.

Meet an organization working to preserve more than one thousand acres on Galveston Island.

Karla Klay, executive director of the nonprofit ‘Artist Boat,’ stopped by Houston Life with all the details on how you can help their mission for just ten bucks.

About the Authors:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

Field producer by day. Cruise director by night to a busy, foodie, outdoorsy family, which includes two sports loving boys and one craft beer loving husband.

