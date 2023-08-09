Houston performer Brittny Smith shines in ‘Ain’t Too Proud’

HOUSTON – ‘Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations’ is on stage now on Broadway at The Hobby Center, and one of the stars of the show’s stars is a native of Houston.

We chat with Brittny Smith about her work in the smashing musical which brings the untold story of the legendary R&B quintet known for their hits ‘My Girl,’ ‘Just My Imagination,” ‘Get Ready,’ and more.

The artist, who attended Texas Southern University, gets to show off her vocal and dancing chops in this electrifying production as she plays the iconic Johnnie Mae Matthews, Detroit’s “godmother of soul” and the legendary Mary Wilson of The Supremes.

Smith got started as an NBA dancer for the Houston Rockets and was once signed to and managed by Matthew Knowles (Beyonce’s father) as lead singer of an R&B girl group put together by Matthew Knowles.

Her passion for dancing has taken her all over the world as a member of a company based in Washington DC called Step Afrika.

‘Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations,’ runs now through Sunday, August 13 at The Hobby Center.

For times and tickets, click here.

Watch Smith’s complete interview in the video above.