Comedian Slade Ham returns to Houston to tape his new stand-up

HOUSTON – From his incredible adventures on the road to his homecoming shows in Houston on August 19.

We’re catching up with local comedian Slade Ham before he takes the stage at MATCH to tape his latest stand-up!

The seasoned comedian has performed in 58 countries on six continents over the last two decades. Whether in Amsterdam, Toronto, or Texas, he cuts right to the heart of what makes the audience tick. His new full-length special, Signal/Noise, is on tap for late 2023.

Ham started doing comedy in Houston in 2000 with stops like the Comedy Showcase, Spellbinders, and the legendary Houston Laff Stop and never stopped.

Slade hosts the weekly Slade Ham Experiment, the wildly popular bi-weekly Whiskey Brothers Podcast, and is featured in over 30 episodes of Slade Runner, a travel series following his adventures around the globe.

You can catch Slade Ham performing live on August 19 at Midtown Arts & Theater Center. Tickets are $20 Doors open at 6 pm and there are two shows that night. At 7 pm and at 9 pm.

For tickets, click here.

To see Ham’s complete interview, watch the video above.