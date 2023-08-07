How to create your own mosaic art

HOUSTON – It’s one of the most unique and quirky places in Houston!
Smither Park has a large collection of mosaic sculptures created by local artists.
The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art holds a monthly workshop at Smither Park where the community can learn the basics on mosaic making.
Shannon Plummer, a local mosaic artist, shares all the details on how to get started.
The next mosaic introductory workshop is Saturday, August 19th, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Smither Park.
The cost is $30 per person.
