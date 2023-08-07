Check Out This New Indoor Pickleball Spot in The Heights

HOUSTON – Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. Houston Life’s Mel Camp played the game for the first time ever at Houston’s newest pickleball destination. Watch the video above!

Pickleball instructor Jeremy Vo at Drop Shots

August 8 is National Pickleball Day and if you have ever wanted to play you should check out Houston’s newest pickleball destination, Drop Shots.

Drop Shots welcomes pickleball players of all skill levels and boasts over six state-of-the-art indoor courts at the historic Farmers Market.

Beyond the courts, there are plans in the works to expand into a 4,000 square foot bar that will serve fresh juices and specialty cocktails with ingredients sourced from vendors at the Farmers Market. There will also be a 3,000 square foot covered patio with a large LED screen so you can catch your favorite game.

Until then, you can still enjoy food delivered to Drop Shots by the other food spots in the Houston Farmers Market.

For parking and directions, Houston Farmers Market is at 2520 Airline Drive, and Drop Shots is in the Baumgartner building.