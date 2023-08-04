99º
Step inside the new pink-themed dreamhouse pop up cafe at Popfancy Dessert Bar

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – Pink is clearly THE color of this summer, and now there’s a new Barbie-inspired dreamhouse café pop up!

Take a step into immersive life-sized doll house at Popfancy Dessert Cafe and get a taste of the limited themed menu, photo-ops, live DJ on weekends, cosplay fun, themed fashion nights, trivia, and more!

This is a FREE EVENT for ALL AGES!

Walk-ins are welcome Mon-Thurs, but fastpass reservations are highly recommended on busy weekends to shorten your wait time.

Book reservations at: www.popfancypops.com/fancafe.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a look inside with owner, Chris Doan.

