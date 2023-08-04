‘Dixie’s Tupperware Party’ returns to Galveston

It’s a homecoming for America’s fast-talking Tupperware lady! Dixie Longate is back in Texas, and ahead of her big show this weekend in Galveston she's stopping by Houston Life so we can catch up with her. Fans of dixie know how special she is and if you've never met her, it's safe to say you'll fall in love with her sparkling personality and big hair.

HOUSTON – Get ready to howl with laughter because America’s favorite Tupperware lady is back in Texas!

Dixie Longate shared some of her country wisdom and storage solutions with Houston Life before her shows tomorrow down in Galveston!

“It’s like coming home for a family reunion except you don’t have to play that game where you try to figure out which family members are in prison and if the new babies running around are related to you or not.” said Dixie, who became the #1 Tupperware Seller in the US and Canada in 2007 right before having her hit off-Broadway show, “Dixie’s Tupperware Party, “one of the longest running off-Broadway tours in American Theatre history.

Dixie’s Tupperware Party” is happening tomorrow, Saturday, August 5th at 3 pm and 8 pm at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston.

For a link for tickets and more information about the show, click here.